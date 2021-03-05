Silo’s Airington signs to play softball at Coffeyville
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Silo softball standout Joe Airington has signed to play college softball at Coffeyville College in Kansas.
Airington has been a part of some high level softball teams at Silo and she says Coffeyville was the right fit.
“I just liked their team and how they are a community,” Airington said. “I liked the hard work they put in to get to where they want to go.”
