SOSU women ready for GAC semifinals

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Southeastern women will prepare for the GAC semifinals after getting a big win on their home floor.

There is no neutral site this year for the conference tournament. Last year, the Storm cut down the nets in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. This year they will head to Arkansas Tech for the semifinal round on Friday.

“It’s exciting now that it’s down to four,” guard Katie Branam said. “I think we can do it. We just have to work hard and work together.”

“We always talk about how we need to peak at the right time,” guard Chandler Kemp said. “We definitely did that. It’s just a lot about communication, working together and trusting your teammates. You’re just making sure you’re focused and believing in each other. Usually it just comes down to having a great team at the right time.”

“We made it all the way to the championship last year,” guard Briley Moon said. “Making it this far, there’s still a lot of nerves. The leadership is there. So we are trying to teach the young ones to step up and be big.”

“We’re in it,” head coach Darin Grover said. “So, I think we are playing our best basketball right now. Every time you win a game, you are going against even better competition.”

