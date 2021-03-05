Sunshine this weekend, Windy next week

Expect sunny skies for your Saturday and mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds on Sunday, highs will get into the 60s both days. Friday’s gusty winds will be replaced by a pleasant easterly breeze for Saturday at about 10 mph. It will begin to get rather windy by Monday and very windy for mid-week.

These winds will be from and the prolonged flow from the Gulf will begin to boost the moisture supply so that a few showers and storms begin to creep into the forecast by mid-week. A cold front approaches late week and that’s our most promising chance of rain in the near future.

A super-long range hint: both the ECMWF and GFS models showed a morning freeze on either March 16 or 17, this is typical as Texoma’s last freeze date is normally between March 20 and March 30.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny, beautiful!

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 10% rain, windy

Thursday: 20% Rain afternoon

Friday: 40% Thunderstorms, cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority