Sunshine this weekend, Windy next week
Next significant rain chance is next Friday
Expect sunny skies for your Saturday and mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds on Sunday, highs will get into the 60s both days. Friday’s gusty winds will be replaced by a pleasant easterly breeze for Saturday at about 10 mph. It will begin to get rather windy by Monday and very windy for mid-week.
These winds will be from and the prolonged flow from the Gulf will begin to boost the moisture supply so that a few showers and storms begin to creep into the forecast by mid-week. A cold front approaches late week and that’s our most promising chance of rain in the near future.
A super-long range hint: both the ECMWF and GFS models showed a morning freeze on either March 16 or 17, this is typical as Texoma’s last freeze date is normally between March 20 and March 30.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Sunny, beautiful!
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Wednesday: 10% rain, windy
Thursday: 20% Rain afternoon
Friday: 40% Thunderstorms, cooler
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority