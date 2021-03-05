Texoma Medical Center will still require individuals to wear masks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Despite Governor Abbot’s announcement, Texoma Medical Center will continue to require all individuals entering the facility to wear a mask and be screened upon entering the facility.

TMC plans to follow CDC guidelines during the time of the pandemic citing the health and safety of their patients, staff, providers and community as their top priority.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott announced Tuesday that he plans to lift the state’s mask mandate.

