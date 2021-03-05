Advertisement

Turner golfer O’Dell signs with USAO

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURNEYVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Turner Falcons golf standout Luke O’Dell signed his letter of intent to play at USAO.

O’Dell helped lead the Falcons golf team to a state title in 2019. He is looking forward to playing at the next level.

“I like the coach,” O’Dell said. “I got to meet with all the kids on the team, going up and play with them. They were all awesome kids, made me feel real good, and like I was already a part of the team.”

