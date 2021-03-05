Advertisement

Woman says Soper ambulance theft cost husband his life

By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - A woman lost her husband after a man stole an ambulance from in front of their Soper home as medics worked inside to save him Sunday night. Why she believes a ride in the ambulance meant the difference between life and death for him.

Medics were inside this Soper home treating Delbert Hedrick for chest pain. When they came out here to rush him to the hospital, the ambulance was gone.

“We followed him out and they stopped right there and I said, ‘what’s going on?’ and they said that the ambulance was stolen,” said Becky Hedrick, Delbert’s wife.

Becky and Delbert had been married for almost 13 years and have 7 kids and 8 grandkids. She says he was her rock, true love and best friend.

She tried to get him to the hospital herself.

“He said, ‘I’m in so much pain I don’t think I’m gonna make it.’ And he just went limp,” said Hedrick.

But he went unresponsive just 2 miles away from the hospital.

“If the ambulance was here that he could have been saved. That he would’ve had maybe went to the hospital maybe had to have emergency surgery maybe he would’ve had something, but they would’ve had everything they needed in that ambulance,” said Hedrick.

Delbert was a drug and alcohol mental health counselor. Just the day before his death, he held a suicide prevention seminar in the community.

“He’s helped people get clean and sober, he’s helped them find jobs, he’s helped change their lives,” said Hedrick.

They moved to Soper a year ago and call the community friendly and refreshing.

“We would just drive down the street and he’d honk at people just to see them wave and I’m like ‘did you know them?’ and he’s like ‘no I just wanted to see them wave at me,’” said Hedrick.

She says he loved his community, his family and his faith.

“I know he’s in heaven with our kids and family that we have up there and they’re all waiting for him in open arms,” said Hedrick.

Now they wait to see justice.

“I just want him to realize the severity of what he’s done to our family,” said Hedrick.

The man who stole the ambulance remains at large, but Sheriff Terry Park says OSBI has leads they’re currently following. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 326-2130.

The family says Delbert was the main provider of the household, and that any donations from the community for funeral expenses and burial would help with his unexpected death. They’re asking that any assistance is sent to Becky Hedrick at PO Box 274 Soper, OK 74759.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans of no more mask mandate and businesses being full capacity...
Grayson County reacts to Governor’s orders to lift mask mandate, fully reopen businesses
President of Animal Wellness Action applauds Bryan County Sheriff for their arrest made in the...
Man arrested in Bryan Co. cockfighting bust identified
Authorities believe Rosemary Singer, 10, is with her father Ronald Singer, 35.
Missing 10-year-old Carrollton girl found safe, father arrested for mother’s murders
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces lifting of mask mandate and full reopening of businesses...
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate

Latest News

The Carter County Junior Livestock Show began Wednesday night. Students in the county have...
Carter County Junior Livestock Show ends Friday evening
A candidate for the Gainesville ISD School board is out of jail, accused of impersonating the...
Gainesville man accused of impersonating police chief
William Wright and Jordon Bryant
Two charged in Idabel woman’s murder
FILE
Tishomingo man hospitalized in DUI crash