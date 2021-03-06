A+ Athlete: Sasha Barletta, Callisburg

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Sasha Barletta of Callisburg High School.

Sasha has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. She is taking multiple dual credit courses. She is a member of NHS, FCA and FCCLA. Everything Sasha does, she does well.

“I just want to be the student that the teacher always remembers is working hard and always wants to make high A’s, or do extra credit work,” Barletta said. “Whatever I can do to make my grade as high as it can be.”

“She is going to be phenomenal at whatever she decides to do in life,” Callisburg anatomy teacher Courtney Kiser said. “I think that is just her intrinsic motivation that she has to be successful. I think that’s what powers her through her day.”

On the court, Sasha is one of the best volleyball players in the area. She is the team captain and was named first team all district. She led Callisburg to the regional quarterfinals.She also plays golf, where she is a state qualifier. She’s a two year starter on the basketball team and a four year letterman in track. Sasha gives everything she has, every time she steps onto the floor.

“She has this inner drive that no matter what she is doing, she wants to be the best,” Callisburg volleyball coach Morgan Roberson said. “She wants to be critiqued, she wants to be challenged, she wants to be pushed. You can’t make a kid feel that way, that comes from inside.”

“I am already a very competitive person,” Barletta said. “So I just want to be the best at everything I do. Sometimes it’s not always like that but I just strive to be the best at everything I do just to win games and make it far in playoffs.”

