Longtime lawyer and Republican Party icon Clyde Siebman dies at 62

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Longtime lawyer and Republican Party force Clyde Siebman, 62, passed away Friday morning.

His legacy extends far beyond Grayson County.

“Nobody was more important to the building up of the Republican Party in Grayson County than Clyde Siebman,” said Former U.S. Attorney and Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown.

“And if he was in your corner, you were glad he was there,” said Texas State Rep. Reggie Smith.

Most important to Siebman his faith, family, his law practice and the GOP.

He leaves behind his wife, Judge Carol Siebman, his daughter, Beth Forrest and his nearly one-year-old granddaughter.

He practiced law with his daughter at their firm, Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith, LLP, headquartered in downtown Sherman.

Former partner and Grayson County 59th District Court Judge Larry Phillips said Siebman was a well-respected lawyer in the Eastern District of Texas.

“And at the same time that he may represent a large corporation, the local people that needed help, he would be there for that widow that needed some extra help, or to that single mom or whoever that needed somebody to say things aren’t going right and I need legal help. And he would step in and say I will help you do that,” Phillips said.

Siebman was appointed by Governor George W. Bush to a commission that set the boundary for the Red River.

He later served on the Electoral College when Bush became President.

He was then appointed by the state to serve on the Riverbend Water Resources District, and later, a board member of the Red River Authority of Texas.

He was serving as a state commissioner on the Red River Interstate Compact, appointed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Siebman served as the Chairman of the Grayson County Republican Party for 10 years, ending in 2008.

“Clyde was an intellectual giant with a huge heart, a great sense of humor. The Clyde Siebman that I knew worked very hard,” Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said.

“In politics, you learn who your true friends are and Clyde was a true friend. It’s a loss for our county, it’s a loss for our state, it’s a loss for our country,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

“One thing that you just had to appreciate about him was he’s a lover of life. Everything he did, he did 90 miles an hour and he did it with zeal,” said Texas State Rep. Reggie Smith.

A Republican Party fixture, Siebman paved the way for leaders serving today and supported candidates on all levels.

More than anything, those close to him say he loved people and being a voice for the voiceless.

“Clyde Siebman made things happen and he really made this community better,” Brown said.

