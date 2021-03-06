Mercy Hospital Ada soon to offer Covid-19 vaccine scheduling

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Soon people living near Mercy Hospital in Ada can schedule appointments to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

Mercy Hospital is asking people who are eligible to get the vaccine to sign up.

Mercy Hospital will reach out by text or email to patients when vaccine supplies are available. People wanting to sign up with no internet access can call an automated phone number: 1-833-364-6777.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.