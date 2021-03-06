Advertisement

Mercy Hospital Ada soon to offer Covid-19 vaccine scheduling

Mercy Hospital in Ada among first in region to get the covid-19 vaccine.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Soon people living near Mercy Hospital in Ada can schedule appointments to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

Mercy Hospital is asking people who are eligible to get the vaccine to sign up.

Mercy Hospital will reach out by text or email to patients when vaccine supplies are available. People wanting to sign up with no internet access can call an automated phone number: 1-833-364-6777.

