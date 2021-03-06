Advertisement

Scholarship in memory of Durant Four established

Seniors at Durant high school are eligible for a scholarship in memory of the Durant Four.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Seniors at Durant high school are eligible for a scholarship in memory of the Durant Four: Kaleb Foster, Fernando Flores, Jack Sarver and Hunter Ford.

Just established, the Pride of Four Memorial Scholarship is a one-time award of $500. Four graduating seniors in athletics with a GPA of 3.00 or higher will be selected.

Applicants are to submit an essay describing how their participation in athletics has impacted their growth as a servant leader.

The deadline is March 15th. Applications can be sent in on the Oklahoma City Community Foundation website.

The families say the scholarship has been funded through donations from local businesses and proceeds from fundraisers. Once the memorial for the boys has been paid for, the remaining funds will go toward the scholarship fund. They plan to make this a yearly scholarship once fully endowed.

