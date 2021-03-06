Semi-trailer carrying hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Semi-trailer carry hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35 Thursday afternoon.

A Semi-trailer truck carrying hazardous material collides with another semi-trailer truck and catches on fire on Interstate 35 near mile marker 54 near Davis.

Davis Volunteer Fire Chief Dusty Parsons said the accident resulted in the south and north bound lanes having to be closed down.

Parsons said the truck drivers were not injured, and hazmat crews were on scene until 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.