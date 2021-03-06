Taproom and record store coming to Downtown Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla.(KXII) - Black Mesa Taproom II and Cool Tom Records owner Tracy Edwards says her establishment will have an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Downtown Ardmore.

“Records and beer, I think that will be a good time,” Edwards said. “We’ll have a good crowd.”

She’s worked to make the taproom a reality for a year now.

“COVID and a 100 year old building with lots of surprises,” Edwards said.

After fixing the roof, and having a mural painted by a local Oklahoma City artist, Edwards said she’s almost ready to open the doors and show it off.

“You’ll walk through the record store to get to the taproom,” Edwards said. “It won’t be like a bar because it’s just a craft beer and the craft beer is excellent.”

The craft beer comes from Norman-based Black Mesa Brewing Company.

“We range from all kinds of flavors, all the way from a kolsch, a light lager through ranch water, seltzer, all the way to a stout and many types of IPAs,” Owner Chris Sanders said.

Sanders started Black Mesa Brewery almost ten years ago in Oklahoma City, but it was destroyed by a tornado. They’ve relocated twice- first to Missouri and then again to Norman, but this is their first franchise.

Sanders said Black Mesa is special because it’s consistent.

“If you have one beer one time and you have it a year later you’re gonna get the same flavor, same taste,” Sanders said.

Edwards said the taproom will open on April 1st.

