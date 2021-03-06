Texoman’s are starting to receive their electricity bill from the winter storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - People are finally starting to see the full effect of last month’s winter storm, as their electricity bills are finalized, and some are too high to be paid.

A Griddy Electric customer, Karissa Kaminski, a single mom, whose power was off for 72 hours during the arctic weather, received her billing statement which is over $1,800, and she’s not alone.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Griddy Electric on Monday, saying they misled their customers by promising low bills.

“It’s excessive and I was upset at the time because I felt like they were taking advantage of the situation that was astronomically you know terrible choice on whoever’s part it was,” Kaminski said.

Kaminski got $553 automatically drafted from her account.

She said it happened in increments of $49.

“My phone was just going ding ding ding and I didn’t know exactly what it was so that’s how I found out,” Kaminski said.

Kaminski said she was forced to cancel her credit card before it could get any worse.

She said since then she got an email informing her Griddy Electric had shut down, her account was automatically switched to another company.

“They sent me a bill and asked that I do payment arrangements and that was after they were ordered not to send them but I haven’t received a bill since then and I haven’t received a bill from the current provider either,” Kaminski said.

She said she won’t be paying anything until she knows exactly what is going on and how much she needs to pay, especially since her power was out for 72 hours during the winter storm, and her bill is still this high.

“We got the family and went to my sisters house but I didn’t have anywhere to put my dogs so I was scared to death they were going to freeze in there but I was stuck I didn’t know what to do so we just came to check on them to make sure everything was okay,” Kaminski said.

Kaminski said she will be reading her next electric contract closer than ever, and she’s paying extra close attention to the power grid to get a better understanding of how it works.

She made flyers to hand out and post in her neighborhood warning others about the situation and to check their statements as well.

