Dickson Lower Elementary School domino food box challenge raised goods for Ardmore Soup Kitchen

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - A reading challenge at Dickson Lower Elementary School turned into a challenge to feed people in need.

Community Director Jennifer Mays-Krimmer said this a part of their care week and her school decided to make it into a domino challenge.

Krimmer said every book read by a kid equals one boxed food to be donated and 457 boxed foods and canned goods were raised for the Ardmore Soup Kitchen

“We want the kids to have a sense of community and to give back, and take care of those who need it. I think they did both of that with this activity,” said Mays-Krimmer.

On the last day of the challenge, Krimmer said teachers lined the boxes in the halls and tipped them over like dominos.

Krimmer said the entire first grade class read the most at 130 books.

