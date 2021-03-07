Advertisement

Dickson Lower Elementary School domino food box challenge raised goods for Ardmore Soup Kitchen

A reading challenge at Dickson Lower Elementary School turned into a challenge to feed people...
A reading challenge at Dickson Lower Elementary School turned into a challenge to feed people in need.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - A reading challenge at Dickson Lower Elementary School turned into a challenge to feed people in need.

A Read Across America challenge became a community effort to raise food for a local pantry.

Community Director Jennifer Mays-Krimmer said this a part of their care week and her school decided to make it into a domino challenge.

Krimmer said every book read by a kid equals one boxed food to be donated and 457 boxed foods and canned goods were raised for the Ardmore Soup Kitchen

“We want the kids to have a sense of community and to give back, and take care of those who need it. I think they did both of that with this activity,” said Mays-Krimmer.

On the last day of the challenge, Krimmer said teachers lined the boxes in the halls and tipped them over like dominos.

Krimmer said the entire first grade class read the most at 130 books.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karissa Kaminski already got over $500 taken out of her account for electricity due to the...
Texomans start to receive electricity bills from winter storm
Several tenants at a Sherman townhome complex are fed up with the black mold, rats and water...
Sherman townhome residents report mold, rats at complex being ignored by management
A Semi-trailer truck carrying hazardous material collides with another semi-trailer truck and...
Semi-trailer carrying hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35
A Supreme Court ruling involving crime inside tribal jurisdiction led to two Pontotoc County...
Supreme Court ruling leads to two Pontotoc Co. inmates released
Longtime lawyer and Republican Party force Clyde Siebman passed away Friday morning. His legacy...
Longtime lawyer and Republican Party icon Clyde Siebman dies at 62

Latest News

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma received more than $54,000 from a FEMA grant.
United Way of South Central Oklahoma receives grant for Carter County nonprofits
A Supreme Court ruling involving crime inside tribal jurisdiction led to two Pontotoc County...
Supreme Court ruling leads to two Pontotoc Co. inmates released
Mercy Hospital in Ada among first in region to get the covid-19 vaccine.
Mercy Hospital Ada soon to offer Covid-19 vaccine scheduling
A Semi-trailer truck carrying hazardous material collides with another semi-trailer truck and...
Semi-trailer carrying hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35