United Way of South Central Oklahoma receives grant for Carter County nonprofits

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The United Way of South Central Oklahoma received more than $54,000 from a FEMA grant.

Executive Director Daela Echols said it will go to Carter County Non-profits, and FEMA is looking toward giving the money to emergency food and shelter programs.

Echols said the funds will be given to organizations helping people with utilities and rental assistance.

“This year will be any of those agencies that are providing the services of lack of rental assistance and utility assistance in those services,” said Echols.

She says organizations in Carter County must meet criteria including: be an established private nonprofit, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, have capability to deliver emergency food and a shelter program, practice nondiscrimination, and a voluntary board.

Echols said agencies wanting to apply can contact Ellen Roberts, the United Way of South Central Oklahoma program chair at eroberts@lighthouseok.com. Last day to apply is Friday, March 12.

