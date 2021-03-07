Advertisement

United Way of South Central Oklahoma receives grant for Carter County nonprofits

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma received more than $54,000 from a FEMA grant.
The United Way of South Central Oklahoma received more than $54,000 from a FEMA grant.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The United Way of South Central Oklahoma received more than $54,000 from a FEMA grant.

Executive Director Daela Echols said it will go to Carter County Non-profits, and FEMA is looking toward giving the money to emergency food and shelter programs.

Echols said the funds will be given to organizations helping people with utilities and rental assistance.

“This year will be any of those agencies that are providing the services of lack of rental assistance and utility assistance in those services,” said Echols.

She says organizations in Carter County must meet criteria including: be an established private nonprofit, be eligible to receive federal  funds, have an accounting system, have capability to deliver emergency food and a shelter program, practice nondiscrimination, and a voluntary board.

Echols said agencies wanting to apply can contact Ellen Roberts, the United Way of South Central Oklahoma program chair at eroberts@lighthouseok.com. Last day to apply is Friday, March 12.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karissa Kaminski already got over $500 taken out of her account for electricity due to the...
Texomans start to receive electricity bills from winter storm
Several tenants at a Sherman townhome complex are fed up with the black mold, rats and water...
Sherman townhome residents report mold, rats at complex being ignored by management
A Semi-trailer truck carrying hazardous material collides with another semi-trailer truck and...
Semi-trailer carrying hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35
A Supreme Court ruling involving crime inside tribal jurisdiction led to two Pontotoc County...
Supreme Court ruling leads to two Pontotoc Co. inmates released
Longtime lawyer and Republican Party force Clyde Siebman passed away Friday morning. His legacy...
Longtime lawyer and Republican Party icon Clyde Siebman dies at 62

Latest News

A reading challenge at Dickson Lower Elementary School turned into a challenge to feed people...
Dickson Lower Elementary School domino food box challenge raised goods for Ardmore Soup Kitchen
A Supreme Court ruling involving crime inside tribal jurisdiction led to two Pontotoc County...
Supreme Court ruling leads to two Pontotoc Co. inmates released
Mercy Hospital in Ada among first in region to get the covid-19 vaccine.
Mercy Hospital Ada soon to offer Covid-19 vaccine scheduling
A Semi-trailer truck carrying hazardous material collides with another semi-trailer truck and...
Semi-trailer carrying hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35