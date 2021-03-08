Advertisement

Mead man criticallly injured in motorcycle crash

(WCAX)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Mead, Oklahoma, man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Bryan County.

Troopers said just after 6 p.m. David McMurtrey, 49, was traveling west on Old US Highway 70 two miles east of Durant when he lost control of his 2005 Harley Davidson on a curve, ran off the road, and struck a fence.

McMurtrey was flown to a Plano hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

Troopers cited unsafe speed as the cause of the crash.

McMurtrey was not wearing a helmet, according to the trooper’s report.

