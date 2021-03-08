Advertisement

Oklahoma prison escapee has Carter Co. ties

Matthew L. Perry
Matthew L. Perry(Okla. Dept. of Corrections)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma inmate with ties to Carter County walked away from a minimum security prison over the weekend.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Matthew Perry, 31, was absent from a routine headcount conducted at noon on Sunday at the Lexington Correctional Center and remains at large Monday.

Perry is 5″10,″ 216 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He’s serving a 20-year sentence on multiple convictions, including forgery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, all out of Carter County.

Anyone with information on Perry’s location may contact the Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections at 405-425-2570, toll-free at 866-363-1119, or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.

