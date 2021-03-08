Sherman ministry and Evening Lions Club shop ‘till they drop, for families in need

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Four Texoma families received a large grocery haul Sunday, after a $700 grant was given to a local ministry from the Lions Club International.

In Christ Ministries and the Sherman Evening Lions club teamed up to give the gift of food to those in need, between the pandemic and Texas winter storm.

Shopping list in hand, the group walked through each aisle at the Sherman Aldi.

“Food, blankets, that type of thing” said Evening Lions Club member Charlie Brown. “We’re just trying to help out the community here with this, and do what we can to help out. It’s one of the things about Lions, we serve, and we help” Brown said.

Checking off crucial necessities like water bottles, dairy items, baked goods, and cleaning supplies.

“We were blessed with $700 to be divided between four families, so it’s roughly $175 worth of groceries for each family,” said In Christ Ministries founder Rhonda Jackson.

Members filled up carts and baskets, with one goal in mind.

“Families in the community that are in need,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to take that little rough edge off of them (and) if they need it, we’ve got it at no charge.”

One of the families recognized were the Willinghams; A father with Steven-Johnson’s disease, a mother who lost her job, and three kids. The family told News 12 this experience of being donated the groceries was a blessing.

“In these times with it being so hard, (it) just keeps your faith going,” said Ryan Willingham. “It really does. It helps you picks yourself up, when you feel like you’re facing a down direction. This is a lot of help for our family. It gives us something good to look forward to, and that means so much.”

