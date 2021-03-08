Advertisement

Supreme Court declines to hear Trump’s challenge to Wisconsin election results

The Supreme Court declined to hear former President Donald Trump's challenge to Wisconsin's...
The Supreme Court declined to hear former President Donald Trump's challenge to Wisconsin's election results.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers challenging election results in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court previously ruled against their claims that the election was fraudulent.

Trump had claimed Wisconsin’s elections commission implemented illegal absentee voting drop boxes and compelled poll workers to improperly correct absentee ballot witness certificates.

The Supreme Court appeal represents the last court petition brought by Trump’s lawyers, but there are still lingering suits on the election brought by other parties.

In one of them, a federal judge in Washington on Friday asked a court committee to consider reprimanding the lawyer for two Wisconsin lawmakers for filling a meritless case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Supreme Court ruling involving crime inside tribal jurisdiction led to two Pontotoc County...
Supreme Court ruling leads to two Pontotoc Co. inmates released
Karissa Kaminski already got over $500 taken out of her account for electricity due to the...
Texomans start to receive electricity bills from winter storm
Several tenants at a Sherman townhome complex are fed up with the black mold, rats and water...
Sherman townhome residents report mold, rats at complex being ignored by management
A Semi-trailer truck carrying hazardous material collides with another semi-trailer truck and...
Semi-trailer carrying hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35
Arrest warrants filed in viral Paris assault video

Latest News

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday
Mead man criticallly injured in motorcycle crash