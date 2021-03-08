Texoma teams qualify for the basketball state tournament

As the high school basketball season enters the final week of the season, seven teams from around the area find themselves in the state tournament. Here is a full list of the state tournament pairings.

Oklahoma:

Wednesday, March 10:

Kingston vs. Kellyville @ The Fairgrounds 4:00 (Girls)

Hugo vs. Jones @ The Fairgrounds 8:30 (Girls)

Thursday, March 11:

Hugo vs. Marlow @ Yukon 2:00 (Boys)

Latta vs. Amber-Pocasset @ Noble (Girls)

Ardmore vs. Tulsa Memorial @ Owasso 4:00 (Boys)

Silo vs. Hartshorne @ Noble 6:00 (Girls)

Texas:

Wednesday, March 10:

Dodd City vs. Nazareth @ The Alamodome 10:00 (Girls)

