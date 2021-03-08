Texoma teams qualify for the basketball state tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
As the high school basketball season enters the final week of the season, seven teams from around the area find themselves in the state tournament. Here is a full list of the state tournament pairings.
Oklahoma:
Wednesday, March 10:
Kingston vs. Kellyville @ The Fairgrounds 4:00 (Girls)
Hugo vs. Jones @ The Fairgrounds 8:30 (Girls)
Thursday, March 11:
Hugo vs. Marlow @ Yukon 2:00 (Boys)
Latta vs. Amber-Pocasset @ Noble (Girls)
Ardmore vs. Tulsa Memorial @ Owasso 4:00 (Boys)
Silo vs. Hartshorne @ Noble 6:00 (Girls)
Texas:
Wednesday, March 10:
Dodd City vs. Nazareth @ The Alamodome 10:00 (Girls)
