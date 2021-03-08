Strong Winds through Wednesday

Weather Aware for strong winds the next two days, gusts as high as 40 mph are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures topped out around 70 today and thanks to stiff southerly winds, it will remain very mild tonight, stopping in the mid-50s.

Water vapor imagery shows a large upper low off of the coast of Washington State, it will slowly pivot southeastward and then pass to our north Fri-Sat, helping to set the stage for potential storms, some possibly severe. A surface cold front will be part of the equation, it’s a little soon to know exactly when that front will pass, once it does the chance for severe weather ends. This frontal will most likely happen by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Highlights:

Wind gust forecast: gusts in the 25 to 40 mph range Tue-Wed.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s, Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.

Storms, some possibly severe, Fri-Sat.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Windy

Wednesday: Windy

Thursday: 20% Rain afternoon

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms

Saturday: 70% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 40% Thunderstorms, ending afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority