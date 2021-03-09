Advertisement

Ardmore makes its return to the state tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ardmore, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are state bound in their first season under new head coach Kyle Jessie, which brings an end to a 6-year state tournament drought for the Tigers.

It was a tough road for Ardmore, going up against some strong competition, but they are now one of the final 8 teams in the state.

“We made it to the state playoffs, oh well,” said Ardmore guard DD Coleman. “It’s a great accomplishment, don’t get me wrong. That’s not what we’re really aiming for. We want the state championship ring.”

“It feels great, I’ve been wanting this my whole high school career,” said Ardmore center Elijah Franks. “We finally made it here. It’s something special for sure. We hope to go far.”

“You can’t win a state championship until you make the state tournament. So I always told them, state tournament, lets get there,” said head coach Kyle Jessie. “Now we’re here, and it’s a 3-day race in a make or miss game. We’re going to see where we stack up. We like our chances, which is all we wanted, a chance. And here we are.”

Ardmore will play Tulsa Memorial on Thursday at Owasso, with tipoff set for 4:00.

