Cowboys, QB Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history, two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is a $160 million, four-year deal with a record $66 million signing bonus.

The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short by a compound fracture of his right ankle.

