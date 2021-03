DICKSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Dickson high school hosted the Oklahoma Girls Powerlifting Coach’s Association state meet on Monday. There were 41 schools represented, with over 350 girls lifting.

The OGPCA was created within the last few years, with the help of the Dickson coaching staff. Since then, the sport has grown across the state.

