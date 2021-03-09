Dodd City prepares for 4th state championship game in 5 years

Dodd City, Texas (KXII) - The Dodd City Lady Hornets will be playing Nazareth in the state championship game this Wednesday. This is the 4th time in the last 5 years that the two teams have met up in the title game.

The Hornets have put an incredible season together this year, and hope to cap it off with a state title.

“None of these playoff games are our goal,” said Dodd City post Journie Hilliard. “Our goal is to get to that final game. We prove ourselves everyday in practice.”

“Everybody in Dodd City, the community expects so much out of you,” said Dodd City point guard Dani Baccus. “You have to give it to them. You don’t want to disappoint. So coming from last years loss, we had no choise but go up from there.”

“We break out to the word grit everyday,” said Dodd City head coach Alex Stephenson. “That’s just continuous improvement towards a long term goal, and that’s the goal. We’re not going to stop until we get it.”

Dodd City will tipoff against Nazareth Wednesday at the Alamodome at 10:00

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.