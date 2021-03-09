Experts say gas prices will rise until summer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Drivers are paying more at the pump, industry experts say the rise in price is normal this time of year, but this year prices are higher than usual. Why you may be spending more to fill up until the summer.

Gas prices are on the rise and industry experts say it’s a combination of events that are causing it, and it may take months to see prices go back to normal.

“You can’t drive Sunday drives so to speak anymore or go see stuff because you gotta watch your gas,” said driver, Dwight Lee.

Usually it costs Lee $25 to fill up his tank. Monday he paid almost double.

“I’d like to see Biden reverse his policies on the pipeline and on fracking and drilling. We’ve been self-sufficient for energy and with his policies we’re gonna be dependent on the OPEC countries for fuel,” said Lee.

Brad Douglass, CEO of Douglass Distributing says government policy change is just one of the reasons prices are going up. But a rise in prices is typical for this time of year.

“The industry is converting from winter gasoline to summer gasoline. That refining change means there’s actually less product being manufactured. And with that the lower supply means higher prices,” said Douglass.

Douglass says the slowing of COVID and warmer weather is getting more people out, causing the demand to rise while supply remains limited, along with continued conflict in the Middle East.

“The attack today on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities means that there’s going to be less supply which means higher prices for all of us,” said Douglass.

“Oh my God it’s astonishing how quickly they went up,” said driver, Jason Santiago.

Santiago says it usually costs around $20 to fill up his tank, but now it’s costing him close to $35.

“Well I hope the president is able to come up with something good and like help us all out with the gas prices.” said Santiago.

Douglass says prices will continue to rise until summer months...when drivers will start to see normal prices.

According to AAA the national average gas price Monday is $2.77 a gallon. Texas at $2.50, Oklahoma at $2.50, and Sherman-Denison at $2.43.

