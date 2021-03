SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings softball team is grabbing peoples attention nationwide. Monday it was announced that Grayson has been moved up to number 5 in the N.J.C.A.A. softball poll.

They are a perfect 17-0 this year, and they have scored double digit runs in 14 of those games.

