High Winds Wednesday, Strong Storms Saturday Night

Weather Aware for strong winds overnight and Wednesday, gusts as high as 45 mph are possible Wednesday. Winds are blowing strongly from south and southeast and will continue to do so overnight.

Temperatures topped out around 70 today and thanks to the southerly winds will remain very mild tonight, stopping around 60.

Water vapor imagery shows lots of moisture over Texoma (it’s cloudy!); meanwhile a large upper low off of the coast of California takes an expected track to our north over the weekend. This leaves us on the “edge” of the heavy rain zone.

The picture is becoming clearer on Futurecast as a cold front stalls over northern Oklahoma Friday and remains to our north over the weekend. If this comes true, it means most of the rain will fall to our north Friday and during the day Saturday; as the dry line (bumpy yellow line) moves in Saturday night and Sunday morning we’ll have to the potential for damaging winds and hail at that time. It looks like most of Sunday will be dry if this timing holds.

Lows tonight will be around 60. Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 70s. If the sun comes out it might get a little warmer, but at this point skies look to remain mostly cloudy.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, very windy

Thursday: 20% Rain afternoon, windy

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms, windy

Saturday: 40% Thunderstorms, windy

Saturday night: 80% Thunderstorms, some severe

Sunday: 60% Thunderstorms, ending morning

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority