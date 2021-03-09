Advertisement

Kingston earns 3rd state tournament berth in 4 years

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Kingston Lady Redskins are back in the state tournament, which means this years seniors class has made it to the tournament in 3 of their 4 years.

Despite losing a majority of their experience to graduation last year, Kingston managed to go above their expectations.

“We have an ill feeling from freshman year and sophomore year,” said Kingston forward Avri Weeks. “We just want to go and show what we can do this year, and prove people wrong.”

“It helps knowing, and being there before,” said Kingston point guard Emi O’Steen. “But we still have those nerves. We’re excited. It’s going to be an experience.”

“At the beginning of the season, in October, we set goals to make it to the state tournament,” said Kingston head coach Chad Rumer. “Obviously we have other things going on this year besides normal basketball with COVID and all those type of things going on. So, it’s going to be really exciting to get back there. A big accomplishment for them. We’re really excited about it.”

Kingston will play Kellyville Wednesday at the Fairground, with tipoff set for 4:00

