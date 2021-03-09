Advertisement

Oklahoma announces move to phase 3 of vaccinations Tuesday

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma moved to phase 2 of vaccinations on Monday, but 3,000 appointments across South Central Oklahoma are still open this week.

Phase 2 includes group homes, government officials, and prisons.

Tuesday the state will start vaccinating phase 3, which includes students 18 and older, day care workers, college staff,. and essential industry workers.

Mendy Spohn with the Carter County Health Department said part of why so many appointments are open is because people who are eligible are at work.

“We’re gonna be working with employers across our district to provide opportunities either after work or at the workplace,” Spohn said.

Lindee Newman got her shot Monday in Tishomingo.

“I was just as nervous as can be, because I have a lot of health problems already,” Newman said. “And I was thinking ‘Oh my, what if I have a reaction.’”

She went anyway-for one reason in particular.

“I have a little grandson that’s a little over a year old and we haven’t hardly gotten to spend any time with him,” Newman said. “We just wanna spend time with the grandkids.”

And it went smoothly.

“There’s plenty of shots available [here] so if anybody’s ready to get their shot then I would encourage them to get one,” Newman said.

Spohn agreed.

“We want you to get the vaccine,” Spohn said. “It’s time to get the vaccine. It works and it’s safe.”

Open vaccine appointments can be found here.

