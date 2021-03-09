Oklahoma Senate approves bill to crack down on protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill to crack down on protesters who block roadways, harass people, fail to disperse or assault law enforcement.

The bill approved Monday on a 38-8 party-line vote now heads to the House for consideration.

Moore Republican Darrell Weaver’s measure is one of a series of Republican-backed proposals across the country aimed at cracking down on protesters.

It would increase the criminal penalties for many activities associated with protests last summer over racial injustice and police brutality.

