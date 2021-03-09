Advertisement

Oklahoma updates guidelines for enhanced long term care visitation

Mar. 9, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Nearly a year after Oklahoma first closed visitation at long-term care facilities, Governor Kevin Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye announced Tuesday the state is updating its visitation guidelines to allow visitors who have completed state-certified essential care training to visit their loved one.

The updated guidelines state that long-term care and assisted living centers may allow each resident to designate one or more essential caregivers who may make in-person visits. These visitors must complete state training to become essential caregivers, which will be made available online and should not take more than 15 minutes to complete. All long term care centers are encouraged to follow this new guidance.

Visitors who complete the training will still need to follow a number of guidelines in order to safely visit their loved ones:

- If both the resident and visitor are vaccinated:

(A mask is required and proof of vaccination completion must be provided for both to have non-supervised contact.)

-If either the resident or visitor is not vaccinated:

(A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have non-supervised contact.)

-If neither the resident nor visitor are vaccinated:

(A mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or onsite test may be required for both to have a supervised, no-contact visit.)

Facilities must also continue to follow other procedures to prevent infection from COVID-19. In addition to this new state guidance, OSDH is also providing long term care facilities with the necessary PPE to keep both residents and visitors safe and access to rapid COVID-19 tests to give a holistic approach to prevention.

-Oklahoma State Department of Health

