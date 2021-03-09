Advertisement

Report finds ‘no racist intent’ behind song ‘Eyes of Texas’

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, fans join in singing "The Eyes of Texas"...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, fans join in singing "The Eyes of Texas" after Texas defeated UTEP 59-3 in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas' long-awaited report on the history of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” found it had “no racist intent,” but the school will not require athletes and band members to participate in singing or playing it at games and campus events. The song had erupted in controversy in 2020 after some members of the football team demanded the school stop playing it because of racist elements in the song’s past.(Chuck Burton | AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The University of Texas’ long-awaited report on the history of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” found it had “no racist intent.”

The study was ordered last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group football players and other athletes demanded the school drop the song because of racist elements of its past.

The report found the song was written in a racist era but is rooted in a message of accountability.

Hartzell reiterated the song will continue to be played, but school will not require athletes and band members to sing or perform the song.

