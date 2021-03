SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several departments responded to a grass fire off of highway 82 this afternoon.

Crews were sent from Sherman, Whitesboro, Southmayd, Sadler, Gunter, and North Texas Regional Airport.

Officials estimate around 40 acres of a cattle field were damaged from the fire.

It was determined to be accidental. No one was injured.

