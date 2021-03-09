Texoma on spring break, spots fill up at local campground

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s officially spring break for many in Texoma and for some, that means getting out of the house and enjoying nature.

Over at a few local camp grounds, spots are quickly filling up.

“We’re out here on spring break, we’re camping all week at East Burns Run” one camper said.

“We’ve been traveling throughout Texas, we’ve been to a lot of state parks, and a lot of corps of engineer camps” said another camper.

The Army Corps of Engineers opened up their camp grounds an entire month early this year.

“(I) Don’t know if it’s due to people staying closer to home because of the pandemic, but we’ve definitely seen an increase in visitors and recreational users” said Lake Texoma manager Jacob Ellison.

Ellison says opening up their camp grounds to guests was the right decision, with the amount of traffic they’ve seen.

“Normally our parks wouldn’t open up until April first, but we felt like this year it was necessary to open up on March first, and try and give folks an opportunity to get out, release some stress, relax and have fun” Ellison said.

One of their more popular camp sites, East Burns Run, is nearly full: at 80% occupancy, as of Monday.

With the fish starting to bite, and temperatures warming up, Ellison says he anticipates it to fill by the end of the week.

“It’s really fun,” said one camper. “We’re playing corn hole right now with my dad and we’re winning.”

Ellison says guests should be alert, because spring break typically falls during peak severe weather season.

“You know, it’s always a good thing to be weather aware, anytime you’re out on the lake or at a camp ground” Ellison said.

Guests are also required to wear a mask when going inside buildings, and continue to social distance around other parties.

“Bring a jacket, it gets really cold at night” said a camper.

