Advertisement

Texoma on spring break, spots fill up at local campground

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s officially spring break for many in Texoma and for some, that means getting out of the house and enjoying nature.

Over at a few local camp grounds, spots are quickly filling up.

“We’re out here on spring break, we’re camping all week at East Burns Run” one camper said.

“We’ve been traveling throughout Texas, we’ve been to a lot of state parks, and a lot of corps of engineer camps” said another camper.

The Army Corps of Engineers opened up their camp grounds an entire month early this year.

“(I) Don’t know if it’s due to people staying closer to home because of the pandemic, but we’ve definitely seen an increase in visitors and recreational users” said Lake Texoma manager Jacob Ellison.

Ellison says opening up their camp grounds to guests was the right decision, with the amount of traffic they’ve seen.

“Normally our parks wouldn’t open up until April first, but we felt like this year it was necessary to open up on March first, and try and give folks an opportunity to get out, release some stress, relax and have fun” Ellison said.

One of their more popular camp sites, East Burns Run, is nearly full: at 80% occupancy, as of Monday.

With the fish starting to bite, and temperatures warming up, Ellison says he anticipates it to fill by the end of the week.

“It’s really fun,” said one camper. “We’re playing corn hole right now with my dad and we’re winning.”

Ellison says guests should be alert, because spring break typically falls during peak severe weather season.

“You know, it’s always a good thing to be weather aware, anytime you’re out on the lake or at a camp ground” Ellison said.

Guests are also required to wear a mask when going inside buildings, and continue to social distance around other parties.

“Bring a jacket, it gets really cold at night” said a camper.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Supreme Court ruling involving crime inside tribal jurisdiction led to two Pontotoc County...
Supreme Court ruling leads to two Pontotoc Co. inmates released
Karissa Kaminski already got over $500 taken out of her account for electricity due to the...
Texomans start to receive electricity bills from winter storm
Several tenants at a Sherman townhome complex are fed up with the black mold, rats and water...
Sherman townhome residents report mold, rats at complex being ignored by management
Matthew L. Perry
Oklahoma prison escapee has Carter Co. ties
A Semi-trailer truck carrying hazardous material collides with another semi-trailer truck and...
Semi-trailer carrying hazardous material wrecks and catches on fire on I-35

Latest News

Officials estimate around 40 acres of a cattle field were damaged from the fire.
Several crews respond to grass fire off highway 82
Industry experts say the rise in price is normal this time of year, but this year prices are...
Experts say gas prices will rise until summer
Mead man criticallly injured in motorcycle crash
Matthew L. Perry
Oklahoma prison escapee has Carter Co. ties