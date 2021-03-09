Skip to content
News
Weather
COVID-19 Map
Texoma Local
Livestream
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
TMC Medical Minutes-Cold Weather Skin Protection
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Oklahoma prison escapee has Carter Co. ties
Sherman neighborhood living in fear with gun range next door
Mead man criticallly injured in motorcycle crash
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries
Latest News
TMC Medical Minutes-Cold Weather Skin Protection
Texoma Medical Center will still require individuals to wear masks
TMC Medical Minutes-Stomach Virus
TMC Medical Minutes-Stomach Virus