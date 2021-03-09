Advertisement

Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a 2016 press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a 2016 press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Twitter filed a suit against Paxton on Monday, accusing him of abusing his authority to investigate the company because he doesn't agree with its content moderation policies. Credit: REUTERS/Bill Clark(REUTERS/Bill Clark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The social media company claims the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Days after the deadly January riot, Paxton announced an investigation into Twitter and four other major technology companies for what he called “the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president.”

Twitter responded Monday with a federal lawsuit claiming Paxton is seeking to punish it for taking Trump’s account offline.

Paxton’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

