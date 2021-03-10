Advertisement

An Oklahoma couple believes they received a new stimulus check scam

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEAD, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman said her and her husband could have been the victim of a stimulus check scam, and it hasn’t even been passed yet.

Pat Wisely received a letter saying she and her husband would be getting another $1200  stimulus check, but she already got her first two checks, and they never came with this warning.

“And I thought, wait a minute, I already got one twelve hundred dollar check and we got a six hundred dollar stimulus check what do you mean I’m getting another twelve hundred dollar check, that was the first thing that I said to my husband,” Wisely said. “That’s why it made me leery and I’m thinking, there’s so much out there I’m scared to death to do anything with it.”

The letter was mailed on February 15th but they didn’t receive it until about nine days ago.

“And it says if you haven’t received it within seven days after you get this letter call us.”

But she hasn’t made any calls.

“I think it’s a scam, it looks really legitimate but I did not call any numbers and it even has a website that says it’s the IRS, I don’t know,” Wisely said.

Wisely got the letter from an Austin, Texas address but she is an Oklahoma resident.

Durant Public Information Officer, Drew Hale, said they haven’t seen any increase in stimulus scams recently and Sherman PIO Brett Mullen, said they haven’t heard of any either.

“Make sure you’re being mindful of where your checks are and what you’re doing with your personal identification. Make sure you’re not just throwing it in the trash cause people know that, they go looking for it,” Mullen said.

If you believe you have been a victim of an identity theft scam, contact the police to report your case.

It could be as simple as an officer checking out what you have, and it could mean the difference between thousands of dollars you can lose to criminals in an instant.

