Businesses impacted by Grayson County construction and road closures

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Construction is causing an inconvenience for drivers across Grayson County.

It not only affects your commute, but surrounding businesses.

If you’re going down Highway 56 towards 75, the intersection at West Lamar Street will absolutely affect your commute, since you have to go down the access road and turn around.

That’s a one mile detour causing a hard-hit to businesses in the area.

“We’re just trudging forward. We’re in survival mode right now,” said Vitina’s Deli & Boiler Room Char Lynch.

Lynch said they’ve been hit with a trifecta.

“Between COVID and the restricted dining that we’ve had, the snow storm and boil order that went through, and then now we’ve got Lamar closed on us, which is our main artery to get to our business,” Lynch said.

The section of West Lamar Street going under Highway 75 is blocked off.

The northbound exit to Highway 56 is closed, which Lynch said is how most people get there.

“They have to be more creative about how to get here, especially if they’re coming off the highway, they have to be detoured all the way down to Center Street and come back around,” Lynch said.

Plus, she said many customers stop by for lunch or coffee, and don’t have time to deal with the detours.

“People have a limited amount of time, so if it’s hard to get to us, they’re just going to go somewhere else,” Lynch said.

In the past few weeks, she said business has dropped around 25 percent.

“It’s substantial enough that we can feel it,” Lynch said.

This is just one of a dozen road projects going on right now in Grayson County, along with a half dozen exit ramp closures.

But a TxDOT spokesperson said they’re all fully back on track following February’s winter storm.

Lamar Street is expected to reopen on Sunday, but then they’ll move over to the Houston Street intersection.

“I don’t ever say, ‘what else,’ because something else could happen, so just kinda roll with it, that’s what we do,” Lynch said.

Lynch said they hope soon, the bumps in the road will be in the rear view mirror.

In May, they’ll celebrate 34 years.

“We’re proud of that. And we’re hoping this doesn’t take us out,” Lynch said.

Lynch says she’s hopeful the lifted restrictions on Wednesday will help with Texas allowing businesses to open to 100 percent again.

A TxDOT spokesperson said there’s no telling when construction along 75 will be cleared because spring rain could delay work.

