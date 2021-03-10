Advertisement

House fire driven by high winds displaces Van Alstyne family

A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early Wednesday morning.(Van Alstyne Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to the home on Hynds Ranch Road just after 12:30 a.m.

The family who lives in the home was inside at the time of the fire, but firefighters said they did make it out safely.

Firefighters said because of the high winds, several small grassfires started which required additional trucks and personnel.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to the two-story portion of the home.

The Grayson County fire marshal is on scene Wednesday investigating the cause of the fire.

This morning at 12:36, Van Alstyne Fire Department was toned out for a structure fire on Hynds Ranch Road. Also...

Posted by Van Alstyne Fire Department on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

This morning at 12:36, Gunter was toned out for mutual aid to assist Van Alstyne Fire Department on a structure fire on...

Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

