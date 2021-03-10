Hugo looks for first girls basketball state title

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Hugo Lady Buffaloes are searching for the first state title in girls basketball. Hugo is making its first appearance in the state tournament since 2014.

With a combination of preparation and team work, they believe they have what it takes.

“It’s going to take all of our team to work together, so we can play together as a team,” said Hugo guard Kaydrin Scott. “Everybody has to do their role, and part to help us win.”

We work better together this year,” said Hugo guard Sha’Tiya Akins. “We don’t argue. We work goof together.”

“We’ve played a lot of tough teams throughout the year. That prepares us for the playoffs,” said Hugo head coach Chris Scott. “Our regular season schedule doesn’t reflect how well we’re playing, because we play a lot of tough teams.”

Hugo will play Jones at the Fairground Wednesday at 8:30.

