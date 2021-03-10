Johnston County man arrested for soliciting 14-year-old girl

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday after he allegedly tried to coerce a fourteen year old girl over the internet.

Sheriff Gary Dodd said the office received a call Thursday evening about Brett Michael Harvey, but when they looked at his address it was on tribal land.

The U. S. Attorney’s office told Johnston County a warrant wouldn’t be ready for a few days, so instead the Sheriff’s Office found Harvey’s outstanding warrant from crimes in Garvin County- domestic abuse and jumping bail. Johnston County worked with the Lighthorse Police and a special agent from the Bureau of Indian Affairs to arrest Harvey.

Dodd said Harvey was found hiding in a closet, but didn’t come easily when law enforcement cornered him.

Dodd was one of three deputies assaulted.

“He was doing a lot of things. He was punching, kicking, scratching, and trying to bite one of the officers,” Dodd said. “He even grabbed one of the officer’s rifles, but it was an all-out fight and people need to understand that if they fight us, we’re gonna fight back. We have every right to do so.”

Harvey has 15 felony charges so far: seven counts of terroristic threats, four counts of assaulting law enforcement, two counts of lewd proposal to a child under 16, violating the Oklahoma computer crimes act, and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor using technology.

