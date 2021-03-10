One dead, another injured in Mead structure fire

MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) - One person is dead, and another was injured after a structure caught fire in Bryan County, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials with the State Marshall say the calls came in just before 9 a.m. on South Church Street in Mead. They say after fire fighters put out the flames, a body was found inside.

“And I heard the sirens go down the road...let me see where they’re going” Betty Smith, a neighbor, said.

Smith says she’s lived her quiet Mead neighborhood for over twenty years, and says nothing like this has ever happened.

“I figured it was the bigger trailer that caught fire” Smith said “That’s where I saw the smoke billowing up.”

She says she doesn’t recall anyone living there, but fire officials confirm one person was found dead inside.

They say the person was unrecognizable, but they do have an identity in mind.

News 12 spoke with family at the scene, they said the body belongs to a woman. They say she called her son to report smoke inside, but he says by the time he got to Mead, it was too late.

He says he ran inside, but firefighters told him to get out. He says he suffered burns on his arms.

Officials say the fire was put out in minutes, but the smoke lingered throughout the day.

