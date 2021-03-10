Advertisement

Roosevelt bridge down to one lane starting Wednesday

By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Expect major slow-downs at the Roosevelt Bridge on Highway 70 starting Wednesday.

After delaying over the holidays, crews will get back to their ongoing maintenance project on the Roosevelt Bridge. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says this project is meant to preserve the nearly 80-year-old bridge.

“But this is a very old bridge and it does need maintenance quite a bit,” said Mills Leslie, spokeswoman for ODOT.

Both east and westbound Highway 70 at the Roosevelt bridge over Lake Texoma will be down to one lane starting Wednesday, till the end of April.

Crews are doing bridge painting, which is done to protect steel from rust and corrosion. Leslie says this is routine maintenance.

“Especially with the recent snow and ice and as much sand and salt that goes down on the bridge to keep the roadway open. That’s what this bridge painting will also help protect against is that deterioration.” (Leslie)

The bridge - which connects Bryan and Marshall counties - used to be inspected every 2 years, but because of its age is now inspected every year for this kind of necessary road work.

Monday through Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., drivers can expect a 10 to 15 minute delay.

“Drivers wanting to go this direction over the Roosevelt bridge can certainly allow plenty of extra time if they have to go that direction. We would strongly encourage them to find an alternate detour. We’re recommending State Highway 199 to the north or even State Highway 99 to the Willis bridge into Texas and back onto 69,” said Leslie.

Leslie says if you choose to take the bridge, to use caution, slow down, watch for flaggers, and be patient.

The project was originally slate to begin today, but is now set to begin Wednesday morning.

