Severe Storm Potential Saturday Night

Good News: Not quite as windy Thu-Fri
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Strong Wednesday winds gusting to nearly 40 mph will continue brisk overnight, but it won’t be quite as windy on Thursday. Thanks to the southerly winds, it will remain very mild tonight with lows stopping around 64 degrees.

Water vapor imagery shows a large upper low off now moving over California, it is right on the forecast track which will take it to our north over the weekend. This leaves us on the “edge” of the heavy rain zone.

Futurecast shows most of the rain remaining to our north until Friday when a few thunderstorms may pop in our northern counties, the highest threat for storms will be Saturday night into Sunday morning as a dry line passes through. This feature will give all of Texoma a pretty good shot of rain in the overnight period.  So, the primary event is Saturday evening/night as you can see, when a solid line of thunderstorms, some probably strong, rolls through.

Rain should end Sunday morning followed by a sunny and rather windy Sunday afternoon. A few showers return the middle of next week as fast-moving upper level low passes through.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 20% Rain, windy

Friday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms, windy

Saturday:  30% Thunderstorms, windy

Saturday night: 80% Thunderstorms, some severe

Sunday: 50% Thunderstorms, ending morning

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

