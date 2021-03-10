Sherman man opens up about car crash last month that put him in a coma for four days

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Jared Nobel, 19, was driving Lesandro Ruiz, 18, back from a party down Square Dance Road in Sherman when his truck slid and hit a tree near Fannin Avenue.

“I could have been out of this world,” Ruiz said. “He almost took me away from my family because all he cared about was not getting in trouble.”

Ruiz said Noble claimed he was not intoxicated when the two left the party around 3 a.m. on Feb. 20.

But after the crash Nobel drove them to his sister’s apartment, instead of immediately calling 911, while Ruiz’s brain was exposed from his skull and he was bleeding internally.

“I don’t remember where we crashed, I don’t remember even crashing,” Ruiz said. “I couldn’t walk, I was stumbling. I remember trying to get up and I fell on the bed instantly.”

Seeing him struggle, Nobel called 911 and law enforcement took him to the hospital for emergency surgery on his skull.

Ruiz was suffering internal bleeding and when he was admitted into the hospital and slipped into a coma he stayed for four days.

“When I woke up I just thought I was wasted, I didn’t know what was going on,” Ruiz said. “My friend should have known that by how I was acting, if I’m bleeding out of my head that something’s wrong.”

As a result of the crash he needed 60 staples in his head.

Noble was booked in the Grayson County Jail the day after the accident for driving while intoxicated.

“I could have been out of this world, he almost took me away from my family because all he cared about was not getting in trouble,” Ruiz said.

Surgery to repair Ruiz’s skull cost $6,000.

His family hasn’t gotten the bill for the hospital stay, or the ambulance. Ruiz says his brother made a GoFundMe to help cover his hospital bills.

Noble is out on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.