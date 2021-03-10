Silo makes return to state tournament

SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels were supposed to make their state tournament debut in 16 years last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the tournament before they could step on the court.

This season, Silo made sure to put themselves back in the same position, to bring an end to the 17-year state tournament drought.

“We always have unfinished business,” said Silo forward Tiani Ellison. “We always strive to do better than what we accomplish, which is making there, but now we need the ring.”

“We always say that offense doesn’t travel, but defense does,” said Silo point guard Gracie Lawless. “We are really focusing on that, and that it carries us through.”

“Our goal is the same as the other 7 teams in there,” said Silo head coach Ty Harman. “Our goal is to win it. It’s an honor to be there, but no one wants to end their season on a loss.”

Silo will play Hartshorne at Noble, Thursday at 6:00.

