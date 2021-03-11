Dodd City Lady Hornets claim first state title with win over Nazareth

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXII) - The Dodd City Lady Hornets defeated their state tournament nemesis to claim a 30-21 win in the Class A state championship game.

Dodd City finished a perfect season (32-0) to win their first championship in program history. The Lady Hornets had played in four previous title games, all ending in losses to Nazareth.

“There’s no other words besides great and amazing to describe how this win feels,” Dodd City guard Dani Baccus said. “To give to the fans what they held us to, is great.”

“Our goal has always been to play our best and get to the state finals and win it all,” Dodd City center Journie Hilliard said. We’ve come up short prior years, but this year, it completed all of it. All of our work through the previous years really paid off.”

Hilliard led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 13 points. She was also named tournament MVP. Baccus scored 12 to go with six assists. Both are seniors.

“(It’s a) special team,” head coach Alex Stephenson said. “I don’t have the words right now. It was storybook for sure. I think we will look back in many years and really cherish this.”

