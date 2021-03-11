Durant police get new body, in-car cameras

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant police recently purchased new body and vehicle cameras for their entire fleet. How they plan to use them.

Last week Durant police began rolling out new body and patrol vehicle cameras. Costing around $280,000, they say the new technology is beneficial to everyone.

“We have them now and they’re being used, they’re in service,” said Sgt. Drew Hale with Durant police.

Hale says they’ve had body cameras off and on throughout the years.

“We only had a few of those and they were, sometimes they worked sometimes they didn’t,” said Hale.

But this in-car and body camera technology is new and fully functional with a digital storage server, so they don’t have to use DVD or VHS to store old footage.

“With ours of course it’s all integrated together, they’re synched together, the in-car and the body cams so that’s a pretty huge things because I can activate my in-car and it will automatically activate my body cam and vice versa,” said Hale.

In-car cameras also activate when patrol lights are turned on. $10,000 of funding came from a grant, and the remainder was paid for by the city.

“It kind of gives the public a little peace of mind also and of course it helps us in our job to be able to go back and review things that we may have missed on scene. You know things get hectic on some scenes. That’s where we can go back and see, kind of refresh our memories, see what happened exactly,” said Hale.

The footage can also be used as evidence in crimes and for training purposes. Hale says in today’s day and age, they serve as tools for transparency and accountability.

“With video nowadays everybody has a cell phone or video surveillance so everything’s being recorded anyway. Of course with these you can catch the event from start to finish. So that’s really important for us,” said Hale.

The department now has enough functional cameras for every officer and vehicle to better serve the public.

The City of Durant is hiring police officers. Questions and applications can be directed to human resources or their website.

