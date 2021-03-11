Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of sexual abuse against a teenage girl he was fostering.

43-year-old David Wood took in a foster child around five years ago.

Court documents state he began abusing the now 15 year old girl three years ago.

Maysville Police Chief Paul Bush said the victim came forward Thursday morning.

“She’s the real hero, it took a lot of strength for her to come forward,” Bush said. “It took a lot of trust. She has some trust issues in the past with people, and I’m glad she decided that day to trust me. I told her I would do everything I could to get her some help and that’s what we’re doing.”

By that evening, Wood was in jail.

“He’s actually booked in on 20 counts,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said.

Court records state he confessed to the acts, saying he knew it was wrong.

“What’s getting us is that this is a foster child,” Mullett said. “At a house that’s supposed to be protecting. And me being a foster dad as well, I do take that personal.”

Wood’s bond was set at one million dollars.

“We’re thankful that the DA’s office and judges were able to put that on him and keep him in jail for awhile,” Mullett said. “So he’s not out there committing these crimes.”

Wood’s wife Amanda was also arrested for enabling the abuse.

“I pray that there’s no other victims out there,” Mullet said. “But if there is other victims out there, I’ll say that they just need to come forward and we will do some investigating.”

Oklahoma law requires anyone who knows about child abuse to report it. Victims or witnesses can report abuse by calling 911, DHS at 1-800-522-3511, or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1800-799-7233.

“There’s a lot of help out there,” Bush said. “We just need people to trust us and reach out to us and we’ll get you the help that you need.”

